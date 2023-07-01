Marcum Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $433,134,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,353,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,307,000 after buying an additional 900,974 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAT opened at $245.97 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.96. The company has a market cap of $126.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. 92 Resources reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

