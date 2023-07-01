Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 4,517 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 125.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 236,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,059,000 after buying an additional 20,115 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 41.4% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 10,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Stephens upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE FIS opened at $54.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $105.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.82 and its 200 day moving average is $60.94.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -7.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

