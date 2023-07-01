Marcum Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 186.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.35.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.0 %

ISRG stock opened at $341.94 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $344.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.75. The stock has a market cap of $119.82 billion, a PE ratio of 93.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.