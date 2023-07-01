Marcum Wealth LLC Has $413,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LOW opened at $225.70 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.48 and a 12-month high of $226.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.47.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.