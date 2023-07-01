Marcum Wealth LLC Has $502,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,493 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 18,275.1% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 308,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 306,839 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.8% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 622,032 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $125,190,000 after purchasing an additional 70,498 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNP opened at $204.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.73. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

