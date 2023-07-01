Marcum Wealth LLC Has $719,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 121.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 9.9% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 35,587.2% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 314,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 313,523 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 15.9% in the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.9% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 69,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,064,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.3 %

SPGI stock opened at $400.89 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $405.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $371.10 and its 200-day moving average is $356.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,759.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.69, for a total transaction of $78,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,146.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,305. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

