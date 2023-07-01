Marcum Wealth LLC Lowers Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies
In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of TRV stock opened at $173.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.11 and its 200 day moving average is $179.98.
Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Travelers Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Travelers Companies Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.10%.
Travelers Companies Company Profile
The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Travelers Companies
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.