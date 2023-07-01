Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases 348 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 75,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,862 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 472,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,797,000 after purchasing an additional 32,636 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,167,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average of $54.51.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

