Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 144 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 46,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $138.41 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $147.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.11 and a 200-day moving average of $136.07.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

