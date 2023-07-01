Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 239 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $187.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

