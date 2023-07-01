Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 29 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $455.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $429.10 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.91.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.20%.

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

