Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 327 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $219.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.60 and its 200 day moving average is $223.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

