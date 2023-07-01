Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 333 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

IWS opened at $109.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $116.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

