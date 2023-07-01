Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 506 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,011 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9,117.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,540 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,167,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $69.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.36.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.26.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

