Marcum Wealth LLC Takes Position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000. Marcum Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.26% of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOTI. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth $300,000.

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of MOTI stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.33.

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 non-US companies that Morningstar deems to have a sustainable competitive advantage and an attractive valuation.

