Marcum Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 354.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $69.74 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $72.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.78. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.