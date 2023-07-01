Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Trading Down 3.0 %

MRIN opened at $0.59 on Friday. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.38.

Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

