Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,571,000 after acquiring an additional 23,338 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,505,000 after acquiring an additional 17,025 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC stock opened at $188.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.50. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.82 and a 12-month high of $189.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $93.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,577,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,577,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,981,816 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

