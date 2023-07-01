Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,033 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after buying an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.82.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $89.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The company has a market cap of $163.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

