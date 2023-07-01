Mcdonald Partners LLC Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,063 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The company has a market capitalization of $156.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

