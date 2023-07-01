McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in McKesson were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in McKesson by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,477,000 after purchasing an additional 213,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,960,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in McKesson by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,132,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,713,000 after purchasing an additional 92,338 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 938,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in McKesson by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,956,000 after purchasing an additional 442,134 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock opened at $427.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $390.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.51. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $315.78 and a twelve month high of $429.75. The firm has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.83 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,885,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,138 shares of company stock valued at $12,581,657. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MCK. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.83.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

