Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $358,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CSCO opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.