MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives C$24.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.14.

MEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on MEG Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

MEG Energy Stock Performance

TSE MEG opened at C$21.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.04. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$13.91 and a twelve month high of C$23.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.84.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.07). MEG Energy had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 2.0633437 earnings per share for the current year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

