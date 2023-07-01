MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives C$24.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.14.
MEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on MEG Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.
MEG Energy Stock Performance
TSE MEG opened at C$21.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.04. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$13.91 and a twelve month high of C$23.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.84.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MEG Energy
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.