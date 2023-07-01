MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Cut to C$27.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MEGEF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MEG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

MEG Energy stock opened at $15.85 on Thursday. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.44.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

