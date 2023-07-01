Members Trust Co Sells 734 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Members Trust Co lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,578 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.0% of Members Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 63,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 29,487 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,997 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 9,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

VZ stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $156.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average of $38.24.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

