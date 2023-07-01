Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Up to $3.76

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.76, but opened at $4.00. Mesoblast shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 22,515 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MESO. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Mesoblast from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $636.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39.

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,043.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 24,336 shares during the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

