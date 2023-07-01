Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,330 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on META shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.93.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.9 %

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $203,604.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,722,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $203,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,722,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,365,689. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META opened at $286.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $289.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.