Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Scotiabank cut Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.64.

Methanex Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $41.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Methanex has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $54.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Free Report ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.19. Methanex had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 34,223 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 27.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Methanex by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 22,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Methanex by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,846,000 after purchasing an additional 24,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

