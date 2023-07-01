MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,463 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in MetLife by 11.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter worth $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 179.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after buying an additional 346,999 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in MetLife by 937.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in MetLife by 114.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

MetLife Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $56.53 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.63.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

