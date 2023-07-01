Michael Allen Leal Buys 1,487 Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Allen Leal bought 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,706.43.

On Friday, June 16th, Michael Allen Leal sold 1,300 shares of Martinrea International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.11, for a total value of C$13,144.82.

Martinrea International Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Martinrea International stock opened at C$13.25 on Friday. Martinrea International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$7.63 and a twelve month high of C$15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.90. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.16.

Martinrea International Dividend Announcement

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion. Martinrea International had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is 10.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Pi Financial increased their price target on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

