Michael J. Mardy Purchases 5,000 Shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Stock

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Free Report) Director Michael J. Mardy acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $15,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,297.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Vince Trading Up 4.7 %
Shares of Vince stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. Vince Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $8.50.
Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The textile maker reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter. Vince had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a negative return on equity of 119.86%. The business had revenue of $91.31 million during the quarter.
Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.
