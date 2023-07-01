Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $75.00 at Barclays

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MU. Wedbush increased their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.10.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.9 %

MU stock opened at $63.11 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.44 and its 200 day moving average is $60.43. The firm has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. The company’s revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,320. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ASB Consultores LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

