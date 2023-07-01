MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $325.61

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $325.61, but opened at $335.64. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $333.46, with a volume of 217,693 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSTR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $300.11 and a 200-day moving average of $262.32.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The software maker reported $30.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $30.10. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 6,099.02% and a negative net margin of 174.90%. The firm had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($10.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 29.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.77, for a total value of $3,007,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,043.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,414.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 88 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroStrategy

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.