MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) vs. G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD) Critical Analysis

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) and G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MiMedx Group and G Medical Innovations’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiMedx Group $267.84 million 2.85 -$30.20 million ($0.28) -23.61 G Medical Innovations $4.42 million 0.17 -$24.63 million N/A N/A

G Medical Innovations has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MiMedx Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiMedx Group -11.18% N/A -18.42% G Medical Innovations N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares MiMedx Group and G Medical Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MiMedx Group and G Medical Innovations, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiMedx Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 G Medical Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A

MiMedx Group presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.46%. Given MiMedx Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe MiMedx Group is more favorable than G Medical Innovations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.3% of MiMedx Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of G Medical Innovations shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of MiMedx Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.1% of G Medical Innovations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MiMedx Group beats G Medical Innovations on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MiMedx Group

(Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc. develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. Its products include EpiFix, a semi-permeable protective barrier membrane product used for the treatment of chronic wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and pressure ulcers; AmnioFix, a semi-permeable protective barrier allograft, which comprises dehydrated human amnion/chorion membrane for use in surgical recovery applications; EpiCord and AmnioCord are dehydrated human umbilical cord allografts that are used to provide a protective environment for the healing process, as well as used in the advanced wound care and surgical recovery applications; and AMNIOBURN a semi-permeable protective barrier allograft used in the treatment of partial-thickness and full-thickness burns, as well as lead product includes mdHACM, a micronized form of AMNIOFIX, supplied in powder form. The company's products have applications primarily in the areas of wound care, burn, surgical, and non-operative sports medicine sectors of healthcare. It also sells allografts for dental applications on an original equipment manufacturer basis. The company sells its products through direct sales force and independent sales agents, as well as through independent distributors primarily in the United States. MiMedx Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.

About G Medical Innovations

(Free Report)

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, an early commercial stage healthcare company, engages in the development of next generation mobile health and telemedicine solutions in the United States, China, and Israel. The company's products include Prizma, a plug-and-play medical device that measures vital signs with electronic medical records functionality and clinical grade reporting standards; and Extended Holter Patch System, a multi-channel patient-worn biosensor that captures electrocardiogram data continuously for up to 14 days. It also develops Wireless Vital Signs Monitoring System, a solution that provides continuous real time monitoring of vital signs and biometrics. In addition, it offers monitoring services, including independent diagnostic testing facility monitoring and private monitoring services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.