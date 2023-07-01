Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Short Interest Down 49.8% in June

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a decrease of 49.8% from the May 31st total of 135,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 197,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Minerva Neurosciences news, President Geoff Race sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $85,015.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,324 shares in the company, valued at $197,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Remy Luthringer sold 23,753 shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $91,449.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,635 shares in the company, valued at $279,644.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Geoff Race sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $85,015.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,597.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,415 shares of company stock worth $192,503. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Minerva Neurosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NERV. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NERV shares. StockNews.com lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.54.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $0.32. Research analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

