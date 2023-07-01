Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s previous close.

MCW has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

Shares of MCW stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. Mister Car Wash has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.05.

Insider Activity

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $225.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.61 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mister Car Wash news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,486.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $1,758,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,518,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,335,813.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,486.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,355 shares of company stock valued at $4,912,967 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCW. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mister Car Wash by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 58,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after buying an additional 98,339 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 318.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 378,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 288,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 47,677 shares during the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

See Also

