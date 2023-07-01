Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Mitek Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MITK stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $484.33 million, a P/E ratio of 77.43 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitek Systems

About Mitek Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Mitek Systems by 88.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 536.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 66.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

