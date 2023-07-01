Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Mitek Systems Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of MITK stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $484.33 million, a P/E ratio of 77.43 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74.
Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Mitek Systems
Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.
