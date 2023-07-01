Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Gap Up to $7.13

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.13, but opened at $7.33. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 551,797 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $18.81 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 100.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 146.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

