MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Gap Down to $109.58

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $109.58, but opened at $107.00. MKS Instruments shares last traded at $105.27, with a volume of 239,449 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.36.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.85 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

Insider Activity

In other MKS Instruments news, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments by 73.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

Featured Articles

