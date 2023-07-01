Montauk Renewables, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Montauk Renewables in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 27th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Montauk Renewables’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Montauk Renewables’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital downgraded Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Montauk Renewables has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Montauk Renewables Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Montauk Renewables stock opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.80. Montauk Renewables has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $19.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 15.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Kepos Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 1,899.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.65% of the company’s stock.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

