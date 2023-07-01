Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 1,356 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in KBR were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in KBR by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $65.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.60. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $65.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. KBR had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 23.68%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $31,353.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $53,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,642,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $31,353.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,565,090 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

