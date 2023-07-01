Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 1,962 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 10.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Mercury Systems by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Mercury Systems by 79.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 33.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Mercury Systems by 14.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MRCY. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mercury Systems from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mercury Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MRCY opened at $34.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.45 and its 200 day moving average is $46.40. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $263.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.92 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

