Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 2,663 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 41.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 35.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of GIL stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $34.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $702.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.95 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 27.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on GIL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Gildan Activewear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

