Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,044,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,380,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,951 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,578,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $716,198,000 after acquiring an additional 750,210 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,330,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $514,330,000 after acquiring an additional 215,632 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average is $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

