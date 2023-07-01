Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 15,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, May 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.2 %

PEG opened at $62.56 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.13 and its 200 day moving average is $61.44.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 49.14%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.