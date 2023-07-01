Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Stock Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned 0.06% of AZZ worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 2.1% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AZZ in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in AZZ in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in AZZ by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 653,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,251,000 after purchasing an additional 28,252 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in AZZ by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZZ opened at $43.50 on Friday. AZZ Inc. has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.68.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. AZZ had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.66%.

AZZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on AZZ in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

