Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 2,810 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 456,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 171,711 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 991,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $803,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,447,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 597.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 624,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,450,000 after acquiring an additional 534,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $49.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.42.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

PNM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Siebert Williams Shank raised PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

