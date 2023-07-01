Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 440 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Sysco were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 422.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253,988 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723,075 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $397,373,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sysco by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,008 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $74.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.67. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $69.22 and a 1-year high of $88.84.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYY. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

