Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 551 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,356,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,974,193,000 after purchasing an additional 917,225 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,369,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,362 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,817,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,667,000 after acquiring an additional 365,622 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,893,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,000 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $167,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “top pick” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.32.

DAL stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $47.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

