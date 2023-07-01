Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $431,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 12,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,639,000 after acquiring an additional 144,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

MOD has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $459,633.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,068.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $459,633.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 299,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,068.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 17,742 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $560,292.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,471.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average is $23.65. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.24.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $618.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.70 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

